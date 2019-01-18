Robert Redford Set for Honor at France's Cesar Awards

The legendary actor, who has said his latest film 'The Old Man and the Gun' will be his last, will receive the honorary prize.

Old Man and the Gun actor Robert Redford has said his latest film will be his last, and he is set to cap off his legendary career by receiving a special honor from the French Academy at this year's Cesar awards.

“Many of his films, in front of or behind the camera, are now classics. Few careers have had such an impact on the history of cinema,” said Academy president Alain Terzian, calling Redford's acceptance of the honor “an immense privilege.”

Redford received an honorary Oscar in 2002, won a best director statue for Ordinary People in 1981, and was nominated for best director for Quiz Show in 1994 and best actor for The Sting in 1973.

Redford's arguably most important contribution to film is neither in front of or behind the camera, as the star was the founder of the Sundance Film Festival that gave rise to a generation of independent filmmakers.

He follows George Clooney and Michael Douglas who previously received the honorary award, though Kristen Stewart remains the only American to have won an acting prize.

The Cesar Awards will take place in Paris on Feb. 22.