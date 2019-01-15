Robert M. Smith, Longtime President of DuArt Film Labs, Dies at 88

He spent more than six decades with the New York-based company, which received a technical Oscar in 1979.

Robert M. Smith, the former president of DuArt Film Labs in New York City who spent 62 years with the company, died Friday in Montvale, New Jersey, his family announced. He was 88.

DuArt, which started in 1922 in the era of silent movies, now specializes in broadcast postproduction, editing, finishing, equipment rentals and other services. It received an Academy Award for technical achievement in 1979 for the development of a frame-cueing system.

Smith, a longtime member of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, retired in February 2015. The firm is now known as DuArt Media Services.

A native of Albany, New York, Smith graduated from the Christian Brothers Academy in the state capital and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948-52. He was a Montvale councilman for many years and served as the town's fire commissioner as well.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Edna; daughter Janice and her husband, Don; grandson Spencer; and brother Norman.

A service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Pascack Reformed Church in Park Ridge, New Jersey. Donations in his memory may be made to the EJ Autism Foundation.