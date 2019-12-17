Berlin: Roberto Benigni-Starring Live-Action 'Pinocchio' Among First Titles for 2020 Festival

The lineups for the Panorama, Generation, Forum Expanded and Perspectives on German Cinema sidebars were revealed.

The Berlin International Film Festival has announced its first titles for 2020, with the Panorama, Generation, Forum Expanded and Perspectives on German Cinema sidebars unveiling multiple titles for next year's festival.

Berlin also announced its first gala special for the 2020 fest: Matteo Garrone's hotly-anticipated live-action version of Pinocchio, starring Roberto Benigni as Geppetto will celebrate its international premiere in Berlin with a special screening.

The director of Dogman and Gomorrah has created “a very personal Pinocchio that is much more cheerful than we've experienced before,” noted Berlin's new artistic director Carlo Chatrian who, together with executive director Mariette Rissenbeek, will oversee their first Berlinale next year.

Berlin's Panorama section confirmed the first 18 films for its 2020 line-up, with several Sundance titles, including Kitty Green's The Assistant; Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets from directors Bill and Turner Ross; and David France's documentary Welcome to Chechnya making the trip from Park City to Berlin.

Among the Panorama section's world premieres will be Scandinavian drama Hope from director Maria Sødahl, starring Andrea Bræin Hovig, Stellan Skarsgård; Matias Mariani's Brazilian feature Shine Your Eyes; and No hard feelings, the directorial debut of German director Faraz Shariat.

The Generation section of children's and youth films confirmed 20 titles for 2020, among them Leonie Krippendorff's Berlin drama Kokon; Atiq Rahimi's literary adaption Our Lady of the Nile, which is set in an elite Catholic school in Rwanda before the 1994 genocide; Paradise Drifters, a feature about three homeless young people from Dutch director Mees Peijnenburg; and the British documentary White Riot from first-time director Rubika Shah, which tells the story of the “Rock against Racism” movement in London in the mid-1970s.

The Perspectives on German Cinema sidebar named four films for its 2020 lineup, including Barbara Ott's feature-length drama Kids Run. Berlin's Forum Expanded section for experimental works announced that new films by Ana Vaz and Akram Zaatari and installations by Filipa César, Kika Thorne, Joe Namy, Forensic Architecture and The Otolith Group will be among its titles for next year's event.

The full Berlin Festival line-up will be announced in January.

The 70th Berlin International Film Festival runs Feb. 20-March 1, 2020.