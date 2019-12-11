Robin Thicke Exits UTA for ICM Partners

The 'Masked Singer' judge has linked up with his new agency in all areas.

Robin Thicke has signed with ICM Partners in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. He was previously with UTA.

The R&B singer is currently a judge on Fox's hit competition series The Masked Singer, now in its second season.

His 16-year solo music career includes multiple gold and platinum certifications, peaking with 2013's diamond single "Blurred Lines," featuring T.I. and Pharrell Williams. The song earned Grammy nominations for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and spent 12 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, its corresponding album of the same name was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys and also spent some time at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. (Thicke has two previous Grammy nominations for Album of the Year for producing Usher's Confessions and Lil Wayne's Tha Carter III, also featuring as an artist on the latter.)

Earlier this year, Thicke released his latest single, "That's What Love Can Do," which in July became his fifth No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Songs chart.

He continues to be represented by Roc Nation and attorney Jaimie Roberts.