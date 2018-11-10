Robin Thicke’s Malibu Home Burns Down in Woolsey Fire

“This is us going North instead of South on the PCH to get away from the fire. We are in the middle of it,” the singer shared on Instagram Friday, as his girlfriend later revealed their home was burnt down.

Robin Thicke’s Malibu home has burned down as a result of the Woolsey fire, the singer's girlfriend confirmed Friday evening.

Thicke, who is expected with April Love Geary, documented his and Geary’s evacuation on Friday, describing the couple and their 8-month-old daughter as being “in the middle” of the fire threatening their and other Malibu residents’ homes.

“This is us going North instead of South on the PCH to get away from the fire. We are in the middle of it,” the singer shared on Instagram.

Thicke also later shared a photograph of his 8-year-old son whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton, sitting among the debris, writing, “Contemplating next move.”

After the fire spread on Friday, Geary shared a photo of a thick cloud of smoke, writing “Our house is in there.” She also somberly expressed that their home was "up in flames."

Thicke and Geary were among the stars who were forced to evacuate as the fire spread throughout the City of Malibu.

Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Alyssa Milano, Rainn Wilson, and Caitlyn Jenner also took to social media to say they have evacuated their homes due to the multiple wildfires raging and deadly in Northern and Southern California.

A portion of the old Western Town of the Paramount Ranch, in Agoura Hills, was also reported to have burned to the ground. The ranch, which Paramount purchased in 1927, had been used as a location for some of Hollywood’s most iconic movies, including Bob Hope’s 1941 Caught in the Draft, as well as the site for the more recent HBO series, Westworld.

President Donald Trump addressed the wildfires on Saturday via Twitter, placing blame on "poor" forest management as the reasoning for the wildfire outbreak. Trump also threatened to withhold federal funding to California in order to assure the management is remedied.