Robin Williams' Daughter Skewers Eric Trump for Sharing Video of Her Late Father Joking About Joe Biden

The daughter of the late Robin Williams over the weekend slammed Eric Trump for a video the president's son shared on social media of her father poking fun at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The dated standup went viral when Donald Trump supporters shared it in an effort to mock the former vice president. Williams' daughter, Zelda, was not impressed.

"While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad," the 31-year-old wrote Saturday. "I did. Promise you, it’s much more ‘savage.' Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can."

And indeed Williams did, such as in 2012 when the comedian mocked the elder Trump for calling daughter Ivanka "hot" and said Trump owning beauty pageants was like "Micheal Vick owning pet stores."

The beloved late comedian would have turned 69 last month. His daughter wrote to commemorate, "Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can. Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today," she wrote on Twitter.