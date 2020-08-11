'Robin's Wish' Trailer: Doc Details Robin Williams' Final Days

The comedian's widow Susan Schneider Williams is joined in the film preview by friends and colleagues David E. Kelley, Shawn Levy and John R. Montgomery as they recount Williams' career and legacy and the degenerative disease behind his tragic death.

It's been exactly six years since iconic comedian and actor Robin Williams died on Aug. 11, 2014. Now, in a new documentary titled Robin's Wish, the public will get an intimate recounting of his final days, coupled with a look at Lewy body dementia, the brain disease the Hollywood star fought leading up to his death.

The film's more than two-minute trailer begins with an archival clip introducing a young Robin Williams to a cheering crowd. What follows is a montage of footage featuring the veteran talent at various points in his career, from doing voice work on Aladdin to filming CBS' The Crazy Ones.

"The human brain is, you know, an extraordinary three-and-a-half pound gland," Williams says as an image of a brain scan lights up onscreen.

The trailer then quickly pivots to the media coverage of Williams' death and the speculation that surrounded his suicide. Shawn Levy, director of Night At The Museum 2, recounts how he and others working on the sequel had noticed something had changed within the actor during filming.

"The last movie, it was clear to all of us on that set that something was going on with Robin," Levy says.

Levy is joined by writer-producer David E. Kelley, and producer John R. Montgomery, in a series of interviews that pointedly speak to what it was like working with the actor on his final projects. Although several of Williams' Hollywood friends and colleagues are interspersed throughout the trailer, some of its most revelatory and emotional interview clips feature his widow, Susan Schneider Williams. She details the deeply personal impact of Williams' death and the realizations that came with it. That includes the coroner's report, which she says, "was the beginning of understanding what had really gone on."

"My husband had unknowingly been bottling a deadly disease," Schneider Williams explains. "Nearly every region of his brain was under attack. He experienced himself disintegrating."

Doctors, fellow Hollywood talent and Schneider Williams then begin to piece together the signs from Williams' himself that pointed to "a devastating illness" that increased his anxiety and self-doubt and could even cause delusions.

"It no longer feels loyal to be silent about it, but maybe more loyal to share," Levy says.

Distributed by Vertical Entertainment, Tylor Norwood's Robin's Wish will be released digitally and on-demand on Sept. 1.

Watch the trailer below.