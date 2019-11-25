'Roblox Mobile' Crosses $1B in Lifetime Revenue

The mobile version of the gaming platform has been a top five revenue driver on both the Apple and Google Play stores for the past three quarters.

The mobile version of online gaming platform Roblox, where players build and share their own gameplay modes and in-game worlds, has surpassed $1 billion in worldwide revenue, analytics firms Sensor Tower reports.

Originally launched in 2006, the Roblox platform hit 100 million monthly active users in August. The mobile version of the platform first debuted on iOS devices in 2012 and has gone on to be downloaded 290 million times across Android and Apple devices.

The U.S. market has generated the majority of Roblox Mobile's revenue, 67 percent, at $677 million since launch while the Google Play accounts for 75 percent of total downloads.

Roblox Mobile has experienced steady revenue growth over the past few years, from $5 million in Q1 2016 to over $143 million in the most recent fiscal quarter. Last year, the game earned $335 in total revenue. So far in 2019, Roblox Mobile has already surpassed $435 million in revenue, up 30 percent from 2018's totals. The game has been in the top five for U.S. revenue totals across both the Apple Store and Google Play for the past three quarters.