Robyn Carr's 'Sullivan’s Crossing' Series Optioned by Reel World Management

The author's best-selling 20-book series 'Virgin River' was adapted for Netflix.

Another series from New York Times bestselling author Robyn Carr is getting the adaptation treatment.

Car has partnered with executive producers Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry of Reel World Management to option her bestselling Sullivan’s Crossing series.

The author and producers originally joined forces to adapt her best-selling 20-book series Virgin River for Netflix. Collectively, Virgin River sold more than 13 million copies. The show, which was a project the streamer ordered straight to series in a push toward Hallmark Channel-esque programming, stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson and Annette O'Toole in lead roles. Sue Tenney (Good Witch, Cedar Cove) serves as showrunner and executive produces with Reel World Management's Roth and Perry.

The first season of Virgin River debuted in December and has been renewed for a second season.

"I’m delighted that Roma Roth and Reel World Management will be developing Sullivan’s Crossing and I know she’ll bring the same kind of devoted care and creative skills that made Virgin River into such a success," says Carr.

Carr's 5-book series Sullivan’s Crossing will center on character Maggie Sullivan whose life enters turmoil after her business partner is indicted for fraud. Carr’s popular series, with the newest installment The Country Guesthouse available now, takes place high in the Rocky Mountains. The Country Guesthouse is currently ranked as No. 14 on the New York Times' combined print & E-Book fiction bestsellers list.

"When I first approached Robyn Carr to adapt her Virgin River books into a dramatic series, it was our goal to develop programming that would connect with an audience on a deeply emotional level," says Roth. "We are excited to be continuing our successful relationship with Ms. Carr by adapting her bestselling Sullivan’s Crossing novels into another high-quality series that will appeal to and help augment her extensive dedicated and loyal fan base."

The deal was negotiated by Liza Dawson of Liza Dawson Associates.