Roc Nation Records Fires Executive Staff Members

Roc Nation Records has fired several senior-level executives, Billboard has confirmed with sources.

Those let go include senior vp promotion Azim Rashid, senior vp A&R Orlando McGhee, marketing exec Gita Williams and senior director publicity Fairley McCaskill. The exits follow that of label president Benny Pough, who departed the label in March after nearly 18 months in that post.

Roc Nation declined to comment.

Roc Nation’s current label roster includes Rihanna, J. Cole, Rapsody, Belly and Vic Mensa, as well as emerging artists Nicole Bus and Angelica Vila, among others.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.