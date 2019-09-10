Rocci Chatfield, Writer on 'My Three Sons' and 'Days of Our Lives,' Dies at 93

The two-time Daytime Emmy nominee also served as a Television Academy governor.

Rocci Chatfield, a two-time Daytime Emmy nominee who wrote for such shows as My Three Sons, Little House on the Prairie and Days of Our Lives, has died. She was 93.

Chatfield died Aug. 24 of natural causes at West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, a family spokeswoman said.

Chatfield served six terms as a governor on the Television Academy's Writers Peer Group and two terms on its Executive Committee. She wrote and produced the academy's 60th anniversary gala, served on numerous committees and produced dozens of events, including an "Inside" panel series, an annual Family Day celebration and special evenings with such stars as Tony Bennett and Liza Minnelli.

Chatfield also was a member of the WGA's negotiating committee during the 1988 writers strike and received the guild's service award for her contributions to the organization.

A native of Boulder, Colorado, Chatfield attended Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts, before beginning her career as a TV writer in the early 1960s.

She received her Daytime Emmy nominations in 1978 and '79 for her work on Days of Our Lives and also wrote for Family Affair, Falcon Crest, Knots Landing and Generations during her career.