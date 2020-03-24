Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Gets a New Date

This year's event was postponed due to the coronavirus.

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has moved from spring to fall.



The event, which was postponed due to the worries about the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, will now take place Nov. 7; it was originally scheduled for May 2.



The annual ceremony will still take place in Cleveland and honor Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, T-Rex, Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston.

The event will broadcast live from the city's Public Auditorium at 8 p.m. ET on HBO, marking the first time the ceremony will be broadcast in real time on the network.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.