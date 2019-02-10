Grammys: Rock Singer Walks Red Carpet Dressed as Grammy Statuette

Andrea Echeverri of the Colombian rock group Aterciopelados was dressed as an actual Grammy.

One Grammy attendee took his outfit for Sunday's show literally.

Andrea Echeverri of the Colombian rock group Aterciopelados was dressed as an actual Grammy at the show, which is taking place at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Echeverri was adorned in a gold and black outfit that resembled the shape of a Grammy statuette, which itself is made to resemble a gramophone. The band's name also was emblazoned on the get-up.

Aterciopelados was up for best Latin rock, urban or alternative album for Claroscura. The award, given out during the non-televised ceremony ahead of the live broadcast later Sunday night on CBS, went to Zoe for Aztlan.

