'Rocketman' Choreographer Adam Murray Signs With Echo Lake

Echo Lake Management has signed choreographer Adam Murray, whose work can most recently be seen onscreen in the Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Murray, an alum of The Arts Educational Schools who is based in both London and New York City, began his professional career on London's West End in the shows We Will Rock You and Wicked. On the latter, Murray was an original company member and went on to work as the associate choreographer on both the West End and touring productions.

Working on a variety of projects with and for creatives that include Wayne Cilento, Joe Mantello, William Baker and Akiva Goldsman, Murray's other recent feature credits include Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, as the choreographer, and Joe Cornish's The Kid Who Would Be King.

Iris Grossman, Chelsea Benson and Amotz Zakai will be Murray's management team at Echo Lake. He continues to be repped by the U.K.'s Curtis Brown.