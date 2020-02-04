Rockstar Games Co-Founder Leaving Company

Dan Houser, who founded the game studio alongside brother Sam in 1998, will officially depart in March.

"After an extended break beginning in the spring of 2019, Dan Houser, vice president, creative at Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company," the studio wrote in a tax filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

Houser's tenure at Rockstar will end on March 11. Sam Houser’s role remains unchanged, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, tells The Hollywood Reporter.

"We are extremely grateful for his contributions," the company wrote. "Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects."

Houser, along with brother Sam, Terry Donovan and Jamie, founded Rockstar in 1998. The studio is best-known for its Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption franchises, the latter of which produced the best-selling game of last decade with 2013's Grand Theft Auto V. Red Dead Redemption 2, released in 2018, meanwhile, is the best-selling game of the past four years.

The company operates a number of subsidiary studios across the globe, including outposts in India, England, the U.S. and Canada.

Houser has led the creative on Rockstar titles for two decades, credited as a writer on nearly every release in the company's history (he was head writer of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2) and exec producer on many others.

Rockstar has seen increased success in recent months, with the online components of both GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 hitting the highest number of players in both games' histories over the holiday season.