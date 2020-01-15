Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and Dwayne Johnson’s Father, Dies at 75

Known as the "Soul Man," Johnson was inducted by his son Dwayne into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

Rocky Johnson, a WWE Hall of Famer and the father of Dwayne Johnson, has died at 75, the WWE announced Wednesday.

Johnson is best known for being the first African-American World Tag Team Champion in WWE history as a member of The Soul Patrol.

Born and raised in Nova Scotia as Wade Douglas Bowles, the elder Johnson started wrestling in 1964 in and around Toronto. His major success within the wrestling industry kicked off when joining the WWE in 1983. Johnson held infamous rivalries with fellow wrestlers Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis.

Known as the "Soul Man," Johnson retired from wrestling in 1991. His son, Dwayne, would continue his wrestling legacy and transform it into a blended sports and entertainment career.

