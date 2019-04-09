L.A. Fashion Brand Rodarte and Universal Standard Launch Size-Inclusive Line

The four-piece Rodarte x Universal Standard collection ranges from sizes 00 to 40.

In an aim to dress every woman, L.A.-based luxury fashion label Rodarte (designed by sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy) and fashion brand Universal Standard (known for designing to celebrate an array of body types) have teamed up to unveil their first collaboration. The four-piece Rodarte x Universal Standard collection ($150 to $240 in sizes 00 to 40), is available as of today online and at Universal Standard's New York boutique. It focuses on the essentials including a blouse, dress, jumpsuit, and skirt in red, black and pink hues.

"From the beginning, we wanted to set an example to the industry by showing that unifying fashion could be done beautifully across all categories," Universal Standard co-founder and chief creative officer Alexandra Waldman told The Hollywood Reporter. "We are determined to bring a 'new normal' into being (one that is inclusive of all of us, as we are) and we want to do it alongside brands that align with our vision."

"We really wanted to bring our design aesthetic to life in this collaboration and to see the final pieces in finished form has been thrilling," Laura Mulleavy told THR: "We can’t wait for the styles to be available and for so many women to be able to create their own stories with them.”

The pieces pick up on Rodarte's signature ethereal romance that has reeled in so many of Hollywood’s most fashion-forward stars since the brand launched in 2005. Last month, Lady Gaga stepped out in a ruffled black and white leather Rodarte gown trimmed with an oversized bow at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards. At the Oscars in February, Roma star Yalitza Aparicio opted for a custom crystal-embellished blue one-shoulder Rodarte gown while Laura Dern wore a custom ruched leather gown in chocolate brown. And the label's fall-winter 2019 fashion presentation in Los Angeles in February drew a heavy-hitting Hollywood crowd including Diane Keaton, Tracee Ellis Ross, Angela Bassett, Dakota Fanning, Brie Larson and Shailene Woodley.

With 67 percent of American women wearing a size 14 or higher, the choice to offer high fashion in a greater breadth of sizes has been championed by companies such as 11 Honoré (responsible for giving stars Laverne Cox and Melissa McCarthy and others access to top designers to wear on the red carpet) and fashion designer and television personality Christian Siriano, who recently won a Daily Fashion Award for long promoting inclusivity on his runways and dressing an array of stars including SNL's Leslie Jones, Abbie Cornish, and Our Lady J.

In November, Universal Standard teamed up with Gwyneth Paltrow's brand Goop to launch a size-inclusive capsule collection.