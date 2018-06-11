Dennis Rodman on North Korea Summit: I Got Call Saying Trump Was Proud of Me

Rodman struck up an unlikely friendship with Kim over their shared love of basketball, but he says former President Barack Obama never took him seriously.

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman says he received a call from the White House ahead of President Donald Trump's historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Rodman told CNN from Singapore on Tuesday that a White House staffer called the former Celebrity Apprentice contestant to tell him the president was proud of him.

Rodman struck up an unlikely friendship with Kim over their shared love of basketball, but he says former President Barack Obama never took him seriously.

Rodman described Kim as a "big kid" who wants to see the world. The former basketball player was very emotional in the interview, openly weeping as he spoke.

Rodman is in town for the summit, but the White House had said he will play no official role.