First Look at 'Roe v. Wade' Film Featuring Jon Voight as a Supreme Court Justice

The film was shot in secret and some teaser video will be shown at a pro-life rally in Washington this weekend.

A new pro-life film, Roe v. Wade, was shot in secret because filmmakers worried about backlash from pro-choice activists. The project, currently in postproduction, is now unveiling a three-minute teaser that is set to debut at the March for Life 2019 event this weekend in Washington, D.C.

The teaser opens with a scene featuring Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight, who plays U.S. Supreme Court Justice Warren Burger in the film, then cuts to modern-day news reports about Justice Brett Kavanaugh, including speculation that his appointment by President Donald Trump to the Supreme Court will "flip" the Roe v. Wade decision from the 1970s that basically legalized abortion.

Nick Loeb, who produced, co-wrote and co-directed Roe v. Wade, says the comparisons between what is being said now about Kavanaugh and was said when Roe v. Wade was re-argued in the early 1970s after a few President Richard Nixon appointees were on the court are strikingly familiar.

"Everyone is saying Kavanaugh is going to flip the decision and the same thing was said in 1972. There's actually a lot of parallels between then and now," Loeb told The Hollywood Reporter.

Loeb is pro-life and is famously involved in a legal battle with ex-girlfriend Sofia Vergara, who co-stars as Gloria Pritchett in Modern Family, over frozen embryos the former couple produced.

Loeb shot Roe v. Wade under an assumed title last year because he had trouble lining up shooting locations, extras and other local workers when he was upfront about the title and pro-life bent of the movie. He even lost a director and other key staffers once they realized the movie did not favor the pro-choice side of the argument.

Loeb just recently reached out to potential distributors but expects a theatrical release for the film this year.

Also in the teaser video is Corbin Bernsen as Justice Harry Blackmun, Steve Guttenberg as Justice Lewis Powell, William Forsythe as Justice Potter Stewart, John Schneider as Justice Byron White and Robert Davi as Justice William Brennan.

Other castmembers in the video include Joey Lawrence, Jamie Kennedy and Stacey Dash, who plays Dr. Mildred Jefferson, the cofounder of the National Right to Life Committee and the first African-American woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School. Norma McCorvey (Jane Roe) is played by newcomer Summer Joy Campbell.

Loeb also has a role, as Dr. Bernard Nathanson, who ran one of the largest abortion facilities in the world before becoming a pro-life activist and narrator of the controversial 1984 movie, The Silent Scream.