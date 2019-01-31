Roger Stone Offers Advice On How-To Dress for Court After Indictment

The Trump associate said he didn't want to dress in one of his "double-breasted Saville Row English suits, because it would be a little too wealthy looking and I’m dirt poor at this point."

Roger Stone is offering some fashion advice.

On Thursday, the former Trump campaign adviser made a YouTube video for the news outlet DC Caller where he is depicted telling viewers how-to dress for court.

In the video, Stone introduces himself saying, “I’m Roger Stone and I’ve always believed that the clothes make the man.” The self-proclaimed DC trickster has always been known for his over-the-top fashion choices.

“I did not want to dress today in one of my double-breasted Saville Row English suits,” Stone continued, “because it would be a little too wealthy looking and I’m dirt poor at this point, having been destroyed financially by a two year inquisition by Robert Mueller in his partisan hit squad.”

The Trump associate and author of ‘Stone’s Rules’ goes on to describe the suit and accessories he is wearing in the video: A custom made suit that’s 30 years old that was made by British tailor Richard James, double cuff links, a pocket square, and a blue silk tie.

Stone, who has long been an admirer of President Richard Nixon (the same day he was arrested The Nixon Foundation has put out a statement distancing themselves from Stone), also mentions that he cannot do the famous the former president’s famous V sign in a double breasted suit, instead saying “you have to do it in a single-breasted suit.”

Stone, who was arrested last Friday at his home in Fort Lauderdale, FL., is currently facing a seven-count indictment — which includes lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of justice — for his involvement in the Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

On Jan. 29, the Trump associate pleaded not guilty to all seven-charges brought on by Robert Mueller’s special counsel. Watch the video below.