Rogers & Cowan Acquires London-Based Fashion and Lifestyle Branding Agency

The entertainment PR firm is adding ITB Worldwide to its portfolio.

Rogers & Cowan is expanding its fashion reach.

The entertainment PR powerhouse announced Wednesday it is acquiring ITB Worldwide, a London-based entertainment marketing agency that partners international fashion brands with stars and influencers.

“People know us for the work we do in music with Katy Perry, Elton John and the Rolling Stones, and in talent where we represent John Boyega, Vin Diesel and Brie Larson, and it’s been my desire to have a similar footprint in fashion,” says Rogers & Cowan CEO Mark Owens. “We already have Film Fashion, a high-end couture part of the business for celebrity dressing on the red carpet," he adds, referring to their work with such brands as Zuhair Murad and Romona Keveza. "But when we looked at ITB, they have clients more in the fast-fashion and on-trend [contemporary brand] space like Mango and Lacoste, Converse and H&M. I felt it was a great compliment.”

ITB has matched Eva Mendes with Avon, the Weeknd with H&M, and Kendall Jenner with Calvin Klein on the #MyCalvins underwear campaign. It also executed the latest installment of fast-fashion brand Mango’s “Journeys” campaign with fashion influencers Sofia Sanchez de Betak and Leandra Medine. "I’m getting with them and their four leads some very talented people to add to our overall family.”

Owens is bullish on the continued synergy between the entertainment and fashion worlds.

“Brands are looking to talent as a way to organically help propel them forward. They are looking for hip designers. We have a stable of 220 significant film, TV and movie stars and to be able to potentially offer these incredible brands the opportunity to connect with them directly should create some sparks," he says.

“Talent agencies have been smart about how they package things, media companies are getting smart about how they package things…and we are trying to follow a smart business plan to make sure there are no silos anymore,” he adds.

ITB's founders Emma Grede, now CEO at Khloe Kardashian's Good American denim, Jens Grede and Erik Tortensson, now of Frame Denim, are exiting. Managing directors Emma Gregson and Matthew Pitcher will stay on to lead ITB, which will retain its name.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Rogers and Cowan is part of the Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network. Its portfolio also includes an in-house content production arm called Clickable Media Group, which will soon launch a series titled "Click My Closet," featuring stars and stylists.