Rogers & Cowan Exec Tapped for COO Role at Financial Profiles

Rich Davis spent 19 years at Rogers & Cowan, most recently as its COO and CFO.

After more than 19 years at Rogers & Cowan, most recently as the PR firm’s COO, Rich Davis is exiting for a top position at Financial Profiles.

The company, which specializes in communications for pre-IPO companies and asset management firms, has tapped the veteran exec as its COO. The move comes as Financial Profiles seeks to grow its reach.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of our firm and it’s the ideal time to expand our leadership team," said company founder Moira Conlon, to whom Davis will report. “Rich brings a wealth of experience and a unique combination of operational, strategic and financial expertise. We have a long history of working together and I know he will play a key role in helping Financial Profiles successfully navigate our next phase of growth and success.”

Davis most recently served as COO and CFO of several of IPG's global public relations agencies including Rogers & Cowan and Frukt. He previously worked with Conlon when she oversaw the West Coast operations of IPG’s financial relations board.