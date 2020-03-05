Rogers & Cowan PMK Launches Multicultural Communications Division

PR veteran Stephen Macias has joined the firm to lead the new practice.

Just over seven months after their merger, Rogers & Cowan PMK has made its first major move, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The entertainment PR powerhouse has launched a multicultural communications division and hired veteran executive Stephen Macias to lead the new practice, which will help expand the company's talent and brand clients' outreach to LGBTQ+ communities, communities of color and female-driven initiatives. Services will include creating and executing partnerships and programs with multicultural communities, placements in traditional, earned, digital and social media, coming up with integrated marketing – as well as crisis communications, an increasingly necessary offering as clients – particularly legacy brands – attempt to adjust to a more demographically balanced audience.

"With the expansion of R&C PMK over the last three years, and our continuing growth into new capabilities, adding Stephen to our already strong management team – and launching a multicultural communications division – is an important next step in our business and who we are as an agency," CEO Mark Owens said in a statement. "Stephen has a reputation for designing innovative campaigns and strategies, and with his expertise this new division will help our clients reach important and growing audiences, and transform the next generation of their businesses."

Macias was most recently senior vice president, diversity and inclusion practice lead at MWWPR, where he oversaw a team that worked with companies including Comcast, Focus Features, FX, Netflix, United Artists Releasing, Amazon Studios, Kellogg's, Frito-Lay and Hilton Worldwide. Prior to that, he founded Macias Media Group LLP, which became one of the top LGBTQ+-focused boutique PR firms, worked as executive vice president and GM for Here Media Inc. (The Advocate, OUT) and served as entertainment media director for GLAAD. His nonprofit work also includes the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, Outfest, the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Film Festival, Equality California, the U.N. and the Global Equality Fund. He sits on the board of directors for Equality California, the state's largest organization focusing on LGBTQ+ education, aging and healthcare rights.

He will be an executive vice president of entertainment at Rogers & Cowan PMK and will dual report to entertainment division chair Alan Nierob and brands president Shirley Hughes.

"I'm thrilled to join Rogers & Cowan PMK and help grow this next evolution of the agency's capabilities and expertise," Macias said in a statement. "Rogers & Cowan PMK has a strong track record of leading the industry on many levels, in who they represent and how they serve their clients. The industry and our country are changing and wisely becoming more inclusive and strategic in reaching new segments and diverse communities. As such, smart companies are understanding that communicating with all audiences is not just the right thing to do, but the only way to do business."

Rogers & Cowan PMK's recent work in the multicultural space includes serving as agency of record for the L.A. Pride Festival, helping to promote the 2019 Cannes Lions award-winning documentary 5B, about the nurses and caregivers who opened the first AIDS ward at San Francisco General Hospital and working with such clients as Elton John, Michael B. Jordan, Rosalia, J Balvin, Caitlyn Jenner and Eugenio Derbez.