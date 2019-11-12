Rogers & Cowan/PMK Promotes Executives in Leadership Team

Veteran reps Lindsay Galin, Jeff Raymond, Dennis Dembia, Michael Donkis and Marian Koltai-Levine have been promoted to serve under Alan Nierob at the newly merged firm.

In late July, Rogers & Cowan and PMK*BNC unveiled a merger, bringing together two of the highest-profile PR and marketing firms in the industry. In the first major news since the merger, the combined entity has promoted five senior-level executives to leadership positions in the entertainment division run by veteran Alan Nierob.

The promotions include Lindsay Galin and Jeff Raymond upped to co-presidents talent; Dennis Dembia and Michael Donkis appointed co-presidents entertainment and business strategy; and Marian Koltai-Levine elevated to president film, content and marketing. Each will be charged with leading their respective teams while reporting directly to Nierob, who serves as chairman of the entertainment department. In a press release announcing the promotions, the agency was referred to throughout as Rogers & Cowan/PMK with no mention of BNC.

“Lindsay, Jeff, Dennis, Michael and Marian are five of the brightest and most well-connected leaders in entertainment and are a key reason why Rogers & Cowan/PMK continues to be the leading agency in Hollywood and across the industry,” said Nierob in announcing the promotions. “Their individual reputations and award-winning work for their clients is unmatched. We’re thrilled to elevate them to executive leadership positions as we continue to strategically build the architecture of our management team and position Rogers & Cowan/PMK and our clients for decades of success.”

Added company chairman Cindi Berger: “The success of our agency has always been defined by providing the highest level of professionalism and personal representation to our entire client roster. Lindsay, Jeff, Dennis, Michael and Marian epitomize those guiding principles of Rogers & Cowan/PMK, and their experience and insight will continue to guarantee our clients the best of entertainment strategies and personal service.”

Brad Cafarelli and Fran Curtis remain vice chairmen of Rogers & Cowan/PMK’s entertainment division. In addition, Curtis oversees R&C/PMK’s music department led by executive vp Maureen O’Connor. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Miami and London, R&C/PMK is part of the Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network.