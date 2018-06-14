Rogers Media Cuts 75 Jobs in Another Cost-Cutting Move

The bulk of layoffs at the Canadian TV giant, led by CEO Rick Brace, are in the publishing division.

Canadian media giant Rogers Media has undergone another round of job cuts, this time in its publishing division.

Toronto-based Rogers on Thursday confirmed it has chopped around 75 positions in its digital content and publishing division. The reorganization leaves around 150 employees to run popular magazine brands like Maclean's, Hello! Canada and Chatelaine.

"We have reorganized our digital content and publishing structure to reflect the headwinds the industry is facing and make the business sustainable. As a result, approximately 75 full-time members of the digital content and publishing team have been impacted," the company said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The latest job chops follow earlier cost-cutting at Rogers Media across its TV, radio and publishing divisions. The Canadian company in January 2018 ended its partnership with Vice Media on the Viceland Canada cable channel, launched in 2016, leading the youth media brand to cut 23 jobs at its Toronto studio.

The Rogers cost-cutting effort underlines how the Canadian media sector continues to struggle amid an advertising market downturn, as audiences increasingly go online or to their smartphones to view TV shows and receive their news and print content.