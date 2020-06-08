Rola Bauer Named MGM's Head of International Television Productions

Bauer, co-founder of Munich-based Tandem Communications, recently stepped down at Studiocanal TV, where she ran international co-productions and world sales for the French group.

International television veteran Rola Bauer has been named the new head of international television productions at MGM Television Group.

Bauer, an acclaimed producer and TV exec whose credits include the Emmy-winning mini-series The Pillars of the Earth, pan-European procedural Crossing Lines and the upcoming thriller series Shadowplay, will oversee development, production and co-productions for MGM’s International Television scripted content for international markets around the world. Based in Munich, she will split her time between MGM's European and U.S. offices and report directly to group chairman Mark Burnett.

"Rola is an important member of the scripted creative community with exceptional taste in material and deep long-term relationships with many talented creators, directors and actors across global television," Burnett said Monday, announcing the appointment. "We are thrilled to continue building on our successful lineup of programming with Rola, while tapping into new markets and audiences and further expanding our international growth. Rola will be leading that growth. I’m thrilled to get to work with her."

Bauer started her career at Alliance Communications in Canada, eventually heading up Alliance International TV. She pioneered the practice of international co-productions, whereby networks from different countries co-finance a big-budget series that they would be unable or unwilling to bankroll on their own. Bauer later moved to Munich, initially to at Germany's commercial ProSieben TV network, heading up their international series and co-productions efforts. At ProSieben, she met U.S. television executive Tim Halkin and together, in 1999, they founded boutique production company Tandem Communications. French TV giant StudioCanal acquired a majority stake in Tandem 2012, and Bauer took over the running of StudioCanal's international television operations. Earlier this year, StudioCanal took full control of Tandem and Bauer left the company, though she has a non-exclusive consulting deal with StudioCanal.

A regular on The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Women in Global Television list, Bauer's has received the prestigious Medaille d’Honneur from international TV market MipTV for her outstanding contributions to the international television business.

Bauer helped set up financing and production for numerous international series, including detective show Take Two, a U.S./European co-production between Tandem, Milmar Pictures and ABC Studios; The Child in Time, a BBC 1 co-production with Masterpiece; the Canal+/Fox Networks Group series War of the Worlds and the critically-acclaimed Years and Years with BBC 1 and HBO. She also structured for Studiocanal TV a number of streaming originals with Netflix and Amazon, including Howard Overman’s The One, Harlan Coben’s Stranger, Roberto Saviano’s ZeroZeroZero and the upcoming comedy series On the Verge written by and starring Julie Delpy. She will serve as an executive producer on the upcoming The Man who Fell to Earth series.

Bauer's appointment is a sign MGM is looking to double down on its TV slate. The studio has had critical and commercial success with such Emmy-winning series as Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale and Vikings. MGM TV also has an impressive line-up of non-scripted productions, including The Voice, Survivor and Shark Tank.

