Zurich: Roland Emmerich to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor

The director of 'Independence Day' and 'Godzilla' will be honored with the Swiss festival's “A Tribute to...” award.

The Zurich Film Festival is paying tribute to the German master of disaster.

Roland Emmerich will be honored at this year's Zurich fest with a prize in honor of his life's work.

The director of Independence Day, Godzilla, 2012 and The Day After Tomorrow will receive Zurich's A Tribute to... Award at this year's festival. Emmerich will attend the festival and take part in a master class in Zurich. He will receive the award Sept. 29.

Zurich will screen a retrospective of Emmerich’s work in his honor, including his 1984 debut feature, The Noah's Ark Principle, as well as Independence Day, Godzilla, The Day After Tomorrow and the 2011 Shakespeare conspiracy thriller Anonymous.

Emmerich's latest feature, Midway, about the pivotal WW2 battle, starring Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans and Mandy Moore, bows Nov. 8 via Lionsgate. Emmerich is currently working on Moonfall, an original sci-fi epic which he co-developed with writers Spenser Cohen and Harald Kloser.

The 15th Zurich Film Festival takes place Sept. 26-Oct. 6. Oliver Stone heads up the jury at this year's event, the last one for Zurich's original co-founders, Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri.

The lineup for the 2019 Zurich festival includes some of the buzziest films out of the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals, among them Todd Phillips' Joker, starring Joachim Phoenix; Noah Baumbach's divorce drama Marriage Story, with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver; James Mangold's Le Mans racing drama Ford vs. Ferrari, featuring Christian Bale and Matt Damon; and Rupert Goold's Judy, with Renee Zellweger playing the late Judy Garland.

