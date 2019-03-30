Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Dates as Mick Jagger Seeks Medical Treatment

The postponed dates include the Stones' set at New Orlean's Jazz Festival, as well as the recently added shows planned for Canada Day weekend in Ontario.

The Rolling Stones are putting the North American leg of their international No Filter tour on hold due to the advisement of Mick Jagger's doctors.

On Saturday, the Stones released a statement detailing their decision to postpone the tour, which was scheduled to pick up on April 20 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The postponed dates include the Stones' set at New Orlean's Jazz Festival on May 2, as well as the recently added shows planned for Canada Day weekend on June 29 in Ontario.

Jagger — who is expected to make a full recovery — apologized profusely for the postponements on Twitter. He stressed that he was "devastated," but insisted that he'll be "working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can."

According to tour promoters AEG Presents / Concerts West, tickets for the postponed concerts will be honored once the dates are rescheduled.

Read the Stones' statement in full below.

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019

