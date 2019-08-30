Rolling Stones Push Up Miami Date Due to Threat of Hurricane Dorian

The show will now take place tonight.

With Hurricane Dorian bearing down on Florida and possibly growing into a deadly category 4 storm, officials are warning residents in the Southern portion of the state to brace for a possibly major impact. Among the cities potentially in the path of the storm is Miami, where the Rolling Stones were slated to play the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night.

The band announced on Thursday that due to the weather forecast, which currently calls for Dorian to make landfall early next week, the show has been moved up one night to Friday. All tickets for the original date will be honored on the new date and scheduled opening act Juanes has dropped out of what is slated to be the final show on the rock hall of famer's No Filter Tour.

Due to the weather forecast, the Rolling Stones Hard Rock Stadium show scheduled for Sat Aug 31 has been moved to tomorrow night, Fri Aug 30. All tickets will be honored for the new date. There will be no opening act-doors will open at 6PM ET & the Stones will go on at 8:30PM ET. — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 29, 2019

This is the second time a major storm has disrupted the band's touring plans. Last month, the Stones delayed a show in New Orleans due to the threat of Hurricane Barry.

