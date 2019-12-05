'Roma' Producer Nicolas Celis Inks First-Look Deal With Exile, Endeavor Content

Their first Spanish-language project is the TV drama 'Perfect Monsters,' based on a novel by Miguel Angel Molfino.

Roma producer Nicolas Celis and his Mexico City-based production company Pimienta Films have signed an exclusive first-look deal with Exile and Endeavor Content as they ramp up in Spanish-language scripted TV fare.

The first project from the new deal is the drama Perfect Monsters, created by Celis, Marion d’Ornano and Enrique M. Rizo. An epic Western set in a desolate Mexican desert during the 1960s, the TV drama is based on the novel by Miguel Angel Molfino about a young man who, after his parents are murdered, flees straight into the lives of a desperate arms dealer, a gang of robbers and a trio of corrupt detectives.

“We are fully committed to empowering the most exciting voices in Latin America, and Nicolas has an unparalleled track record at identifying and championing the best talent and projects in the region,” said Daniel Eilemberg, president of content at Exile, in a statement.

Besides producing Alfonso Cuarón’s Oscar-winning Roma, Mexican producer Celis has credits that include Amat Escalante’s Heli, Tatiana Huezo’s documentary Tempestad and Ciro Guerra and Cristina Gallego’s Birds of Passage.

“We are finally developing episodic content and I am very thrilled to partner up with Exile and Endeavor Content,” said Celis in his own statement.