'Roma' Tops Platino Awards Nominations

The sixth edition of the film and TV-honors event will be held in Mexico on May 12.

Mexico's Roma topped the nominations for Latin America's Platino Awards, which were announced today at the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.

Alfonso Cuaron's film received nine nods in main categories, including best film, director and actress for both Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira.

Hosted by Juan Carlos Archiniegas and featuring Latin American stars such as Angie Cepeda (Wild Horses), Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin), Joaquín Cosio (Narcos: Mexico), Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder) and Luis Gerardo Mendez (Charlie's Angels), the Platino awards present trophies in 17 categories.

Roma was followed by Uruguay's A Twelve-Year Night and Colombia's Birds of Passage with six nominations each, and Spain's Champions and Paraguay's The Heiresses with five. The four films were their respective countries' bids for the 2019 Oscars' best film in a foreign-language category.

The Platinos also included a series of TV nominations, with Netflix's Narcos: Mexico and The House of Flowers and stars such as Diego Luna (Narcos) and Diego Boneta (Luis Miguel: La Serie) among the nominees.

The jury that will select the winners is formed by audiovisual industry professionals and a community of more than 1000 filmmakers, according to the organization.

The Platino Awards are promoted by audiovisual producer rights managing agency EGEDA together with the Ibero-American Federation of Film and Audiovisual Producers (FIPCA), and supported by the different countries' film academies, Latin Artis, the AISGE Foundation and several sponsors.

The awards will be held in Mexico on May 12.