Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby Booted From the Film Academy

The Academy has voted to expel Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from its membership, "in accordance with the organization's Standards of Conduct," according to a statement released Thursday.

"The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity," the statement continues.

Cosby was found guilty by a jury of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand in 2004.

The Pennsylvania jury delivered last Thursday a verdict after 14 hours of deliberation.

More to come.