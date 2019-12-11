Roman Polanski Blames Media for "Trying to Make Me Into a Monster"

In an interview in popular French weekly lifestyle glossy 'Paris Match,' the Oscar-winning director also lashes out at disgraced former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Roman Polanski has used a leading French lifestyle magazine to blame the media for "trying to make me into a monster."

In an interview published Wednesday in top weekly Paris Match, the Polish-French, Paris-based director, also blamed disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein for his woes after new rape allegations against Polanski reignited the controversy around him.

Polanski, who fled the United States in 1978 after being charged with statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl, claims Weinstein tried to brand him as a "child rapist" to prevent him from winning an Oscar in 2003 for The Pianist.

Polanski, who has spent much of the past 42 years dogged by the controversy surrounding the statutory rape charges, also dismisses recent rape allegations, by a French photographer Valentine Monnier, as "absurd."

Those allegations, which predate the US case against Polanski, date back to 1975 when Monnier, then an 18-year-old actress and model, claims Polanski beat and raped her at his Swiss chalet.

The allegations coincided with the release of Polanski's new film An Officer and a Gentleman sparking outrage and protests that forced the cancellation of some French screenings of the film.

The film is Polanski's take on a notorious late 19th century French military miscarriage of justice case that was heavily laced with anti-Semitism.

In the Paris Match interview Polanski flatly denied Monnier's allegations, telling the magazine: "I have no memory of it because it is false," adding, "I do not hit women."

After dismissing those allegations Polanski turns to Weinstein, claiming the disgraced former movie mogul resurrected the story of the U.S. statutory rape case after the success of The Pianist at London's BAFTA awards put it on course for three Oscars, including best director, at the 2003 Academy Awards.

Polanski claims that Weinstein started rumors against him in order to push his own film, Chicago, which went onto to win six Oscars, including best picture.

"It was he who dug up my case with Samantha Geimer from 26 years earlier, which at the time no one was interested in," Polanski told Paris Match.

"It was his press agent who first called me a 'child rapist,'" Polanski adds.

The director, who has not returned to Hollywood since skipping bail in 1978 and was recently dismissed as a member of the Film Academy, lashed out at the press when asked how he felt about his effective exile from the global center of film production.

"For years [the media] has been trying to make me into a monster," he says.

"They are suffering enormously. They are insulted and threatened on social media," Polanski adds.