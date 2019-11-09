Roman Polanski, Pedro Almodovar and Marco Bellocchio Lead European Film Award Noms

Polanski's 'An Officer And A Spy,' Almodovar’s 'Pain And Glory' and Bellocchio’s 'The Traitor' each picked up four nominations, including best European Film.

The potential for scandal and online outrage is baked into this year's European Film Awards following nominations, announced Saturday, which see Roman Polanski as one of the 2019 frontrunners.

Polanski's An Officer And A Spy, which was well-received at its Venice festival premiere, picked up four nominations, in the best film, director and actor categories (for lead Jean Dujardin), as well as a screenplay nod for Polanski and Robert Harris.

Pain And Glory, Pedro Almodovar’s late-career masterpiece, also nabbed four European Film Award nominations, including a best actor nom for star Antonio Banderas, who would seem to be a shoo-in. And Marco Bellocchio’s mafia drama The Traitor made it a three-way tie in the top categories with nominations in the film, director, actor and screenwriting sections.

The multiple noms for Polanski — whose The Ghost Writer swept the European Film Awards in 2010 — is certain to raise eyebrows and hackles, particularly in the U.S., where the Polish director remains persona non-grata. Today’s nominations come just a day after a French woman has come forward accusing Polanski of raping her at his Swiss chalet in 1975. Polanski denies the charges.

The European film industry, however, has never turned away from Polanski and his new film, about the notorious Dreyfus Affair, won the Grand Jury Prize in Venice. An Officer And A Spy, however, will have a tough time besting Pain And Glory, which has been a critical and commercial hit in Europe since its debut in Cannes earlier this year.

Saturday's noms were good news for Sony Pictures Classics, which has both Pain and Glory and Marco Bellocchio’s The Traitor for the U.S.. The films are also the Oscar representatives from Spain and Italy, respectively. Other Oscar hopefuls Les Misérables (from France) and System Crasher (Germany) picked up best film nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite, which because of European Academy rules was not eligible for nomination last year, was nominated in the best film, best director and best actress categories (for Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman) as well as a nom for best European comedy.

Céline Sciamma's Portrait Of A Lady On Fire received three nominations — for the director and both leads Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel — and Ladj Ly's Les Misérables was also nominated in the best screenplay category as for the European Discovery — Prix Fipresci for best first feature.

The 32nd European Film Award winners will be announced in Berlin Dec. 7.