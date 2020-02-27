Roman Polanski Will Not Attend Cesar Awards

The controversial director, whose film 'An Officer and a Spy' leads the nominations at the French equivalent of the Oscars, will not face his critics in person.

Roman Polanski will not be taking the stage on Friday when the French film industry hands out its top honors, the Cesar Awards.

Polanski on Thursday announced, via French news service AFP, that he will not be attending the French equivalent of the Oscars this year.

Polanski's new film, An Officer and a Spy, leads the nominations this year with 12, including for best director and best film. But Polanski has also been the target of a storm of criticism and controversy due to past allegations of sexual assault. The 86-year-old director and Oscar winner has been a fugitive from U.S. justice since 1978 for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. In recent years a number of other women have come forward accusing Polanski of sexual assault, most involving alleged incidents dating back decades. Polanski has denied all the new allegations against him.

The decision to give An Officer and a Spy 12 Cesar nominations sparked outrage among women's rights groups, who accused organizers, the French Film Academy, of rewarding a man they see as a criminal. Several have announced plans to stage protests on Friday to disrupt the ceremony.

Earlier this month, the academy's board of directors abruptly announced their collective resignation, complaining about the lack of diversity among this year's nominees and a general lack of transparency, particularly fiscal transparency, within the organization.

The board's resignation was triggered by an open letter to French newspaper Le Monde, signed by some 400 of the country's leading filmmakers, which called the Academy's leadership dysfunctional and "a vestige of an era that we would like to be over, that of an elitist and closed system."

The Academy said it would hold a general assembly of its members after this year's Cesars, which will be held Feb. 28 in Paris, to elect a new board.



