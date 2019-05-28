Roman Polanski's Wife Criticizes Quentin Tarantino for Including Husband in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Polish actor Rafał Zawierucha plays Polanski in Tarantino's film.

The wife of Roman Polanski is not pleased that her husband is a character in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In a social media post (written in French and translated by The Hollywood Reporter), actress and model Emmanuelle Seigner said she was angered that Tarantino included aspects of her husband's life (Polanski was previously married to Manson Family victim Sharon Tate) but that he did not consult Polanski.

"I am just saying that it doesn’t bother them [in Hollywood] to make a film about Roman and his tragic story, and make money with it… while at the same time they have made him a pariah. And all without consulting him of course," Seigner wrote, noting she was not attacking the film itself. "How can you take advantage of someone's tragic life while trampling on them?"

The "pariah" line likely refers to Polanski being persona non grata in Hollywood due to his 1977 statutory rape conviction. Seigner and Polanski have been married since 1989.

The Rosemary's Baby director was booted from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last year over the case, which was reignited during the #MeToo movement. In April, Polanski sued to get back into the Academy.

In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Margot Robbie plays Tate, who was eight months pregnant with Polanski’s child when the actress was brutally murdered in her Hollywood Hills home by members of the Manson Family in 1969.

Polish actor Rafał Zawierucha portrays Polanski in Tarantino's film. The character was shown briefly a few times in the second trailer for the Sony pic, which recently premiered at Cannes. It is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on July 26.

When asked about Polanski during the media conference portion of Cannes, Tarantino responded, "I’m a fan of Roman Polanski’s work, but particularly Rosemary’s Baby. I like it a lot.”

See Seigner's full translated statement, below.

