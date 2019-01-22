Oscars: Alfonso Cuaron Ties Record With 4 Nominations for 'Roma'

Cuaron tied Orson Welles and Warren Beatty's previous records, who have both been nominated four times for the same film.

With his nominations for the 2019 Oscars, Alfonso Cuaron has tied the record for the number of nominations for one film.

Cuaron earned four nods during the nomination announcement on Tuesday morning. In addition to being nominated for best director for Roma, he is also up for writing, cinematography and best picture as a producer.

He was eligible for best editing, though did not receive a nomination.

Roma also earned nods in the production design, sound editing and best foreign language film categories, though the final category honors the country and not the director.

Marina de Tavira is nominated in the best actress in a supporting role category, while Yalitza Aparicio is up for best actress.

Cuaron tied the previous records of Orson Welles and Warren Beatty. Welles earned four nominations at the 1942 Oscars for his work as the writer, director, producer and lead actor in Citizen Kane. The film went on to win best original screenplay.

Beatty also earned four nominations at the 1979 Oscars for Heaven Can Wait. He later received the same number of nominations at the 1982 ceremony for Reds. He served as the director, writer, producer and lead actor in both films. Beatty won the best directing honor for Reds.

The nominations for the 2019 Oscars were announced on Tuesday morning by Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross. The 2019 Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. The broadcast will air on ABC at 5 p.m. PT.