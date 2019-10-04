Rome Film Fest to Premiere John Turturro's Big Lebowski Spinoff 'The Jesus Rolls'

Other notable films set to screen during the festival include 'The Irishman,' 'Motherless Brooklyn,' 'Waves, The Aeronauts, Hustlers and Judy.

John Turturro’s new film The Jesus Rolls will have its world premiere at the Rome Film Fest.

Jesus Rolls will debut as a special pre-festival event on Oct. 16 and screen in Italian cinemas starting Oct. 17 from Europictures.

The film will see Turturro reprise his infamous role as bowling champion Jesus Quintana in the Coen Bros’ The Big Lebowski.

The comedy stars a sexually-charged trio of misfits, played by Turturro, Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tautou, who go up against a gun-carrying hairdresser and are forced to run from the law. Christopher Walken, Pete Davidson, Jon Hamm, J.B. Smoove, Sonia Braga and Susan Sarandon also star.

Turturro wrote and directed the film based on characters by Joel and Ethan Coen and stories and characters by Bertrand Blier.

Ethan Coen will also be in Rome to discuss his career in one of the festival’s trademark "Close Encounter" talks. Edward Norton, whose Motherless Brooklyn is opening the festival, will also participate in a talk. Other heavyweights who are scheduled to speak in the series are Ron Howard, Benicio Del Toro, John Travolta, Bertrand Tavernier, Olivier Assayas, Fanny Ardant, Bret Easton Ellis, Jia Zhangke and Zhao Tao.

As previously announced, Viola Davis and Bill Murray will be on hand to receive Rome lifetime achievement awards. They will also participate in Close Encounter talks to discuss their vast bodies of work.

A slew of Oscar contenders will compete for the fest’s BNL Audience Award. Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman will screen as the fest’s centerpiece film. And the official selection includes Trey Edward Shults’ Waves, Tom Harper’s The Aeronauts, Michael Engler’s Downton Abbey, Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, Alma Har’el’s Honey Boy, Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers and Rupert Goold’s Judy.

Documentaries include Ron Howard’s Pavarotti, Werner Herzog’s Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin, Thom Zimny’s Western Stars, Matt Tyrnauer’s Where’s My Roy Cohn?, Richard Lowenstein’s Mystify: Michael Hutchence and Sasha Joseph Neulinger’s Rewind.

The festival’s retrospective this year is dedicated to Japanese director Kore-eda Hirokazu, and will include eight of the auteur’s films, from Lessons From a Calf to Shoplifters. And there will be a second retrospective dedicated to German master Max Ophuls.

The 14th Rome Film Fest takes place Oct. 17-27.