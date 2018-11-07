Romee Strijd to Wear Swarovski Angel Wings for Victoria Secret’s Fashion Show

The Swarovski outfit is adorned with over 125,000 crystals.

Romee Strijd is ready to shine bright.

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old Dutch supermodel and Victoria’s Secret Angel revealed on social media that she will be wearing ornate Swarovski crystal wings at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show.

Strijd posted of a photo of herself on Instagram wearing her Victoria Secret outfit.

“YES, SO honored to wear the Swarovski outfit this year, called 'Shooting Star,' she wrote in her post. She also revealed the number of crystals on the costume, which will be “blazing with more than 125,000 crystals from @crystalsfromSwarovski.”

According to WWD, the 27-pound sparkly wings contain over 125,000 Swarovski crystals, which includes over 55,000 on the celestial star wings and 70,000 on the black full-body sheer bodysuit.

“When I wear the Swarovski look I feel like a superhero. Ha! All the sparkle and shine makes me feel so glamorous,” Strijd said.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air Dec. 2 on ABC. It marks the fifth year Strijd will appear in the show.

See the model’s post below.