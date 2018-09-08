Creative Arts Emmys: Ron Cephas Jones Wins Best Guest Actor, Samira Wiley Wins Best Guest Actress

The veteran thespian won for his role as William on 'This Is Us,' while the actress won for her role as Moira on 'The Handmaid's Tale.'

Ron Cephas Jones won in the best guest actor in a drama series category for his role as William Hill on This Is Us during the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The award marks Jones' first Emmys win.

Jones' character is the biological father of Randall (Sterling K. Brown), who is adopted by Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Kate (Mandy Moore) after William left his newborn son at a fire station. While Jones starred as a main character during the first season, his role was reduced in the second season following the character's death. He went on to appear in flashback scenes throughout the sophomore season.

He was up against F. Murray Abraham, Cameron Britton, Matthew Goode, Ron Cephas Jones, Gerald McRaney and Jimmi Simpson.

It was later announced that Samira Wiley had won in the best guest actress in a drama series category for her role as Moira on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

Wiley's character serves as the best friend of Offred (Elisabeth Moss), who was intended to become a handmaid in Gilead before escaping to become a jezebel. Moira ultimately flees to Canada and reunites with Offred's husband Luke (O.T. Fagbenle) while the main character continues to live under the totalitarian government that forces women into non-consensual sexual relationships in hope of raising the birth rate.

The win marks Wiley's first Emmy Award.

She was up against Viola Davis, Kelly Jenrette, Cherry Jones, Diana Rigg and Cicely Tyson for the award.

The best guest actor and best guest actress awards were handed out during Saturday's ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.