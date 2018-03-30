Ron Emilio, Veteran Exhibition Executive in Canada, Dies at 85

He served as CEO of Famous Players, the country's large theater chain, from 1987-92.

Ron Emilio, a veteran Canadian film industry executive, died March 7 in Toronto of pneumonia and complications from heart disease, his daughter Alison Emilio-Kleckner said. He was 85.

Emilio served as CEO of Famous Players Theaters, at one time Canada's largest movie chain, from 1987-92, and as head film buyer for the multiscreen platform Cineplex Theaters.

He also was president of the Canadian Picture Pioneers, which since 1940 has supported the film industry in the country, from 1989-90.

Born in Toronto on Sept. 25, 1932, Emilio started out in the business selling 16mm film to prisons, schools and First Nations communities in small northern Ontario towns.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth; five children; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Emilio-Kleckner is a former New Line Cinema senior vp marketing and communications who now serves as director of ReFrame, a partnership between the Sundance Institute and Women in Film.