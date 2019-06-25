Ron Howard's 'Pavarotti' to Become First Major Doc to Release in Saudi Arabia

The film is being released by Front Row, which 15 years ago broke new ground in the Middle East with 'Fahrenheit 9/11.'

Ron Howard's film about legendary Italian operatic tenor Luciano Pavarotti is set to become the first major documentary feature to get a theatrical release in Saudi Arabia.

Pavarotti, produced by the same team behind The Beatles: Eight Days a Week, will be released in the kingdom July 25 by Front Row Filmed Entertainment and the Kuwait National Cinema Company. Featuring history-making performances, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage, the film was given a limited released in the U.S. by CBS Films earlier this month to critical and commercial acclaim.

“Luciano Pavarotti was and still is a musical and cultural icon. His voice united people from all corners of the world and he was an inspiration to millions,” said Gianluca Chakra, CEO of Front Row Filmed Entertainment. “We are incredibly proud to be representing Pavarotti and for it to be the first major documentary to be released in Saudi Arabia as we are firm believers in its potential to wow audiences in the Kingdom.”

Pavarotti's release comes just over a year after Black Panther became the first major film to screen in theaters in Saudi Arabia since the government lifted a 35-year ban on public cinemas. Since then, almost 50 screens have opened across the country. The film also lands 15 years after Front Row broke new ground in the Middle East by being the first distributor to release a documentary theatrically in Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 9/11.