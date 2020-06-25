Ron Howard's 'Rebuilding Paradise' Doc to Get Theatrical Release

The film about the impact of a 2018 wildfire on Paradise, California, and efforts by its community to recover, will screen in select theaters on July 31.

National Geographic Documentary Films will give Ron Howard's Rebuilding Paradise film a limited theatrical release on July 31 via Abramorama.

The Imagine Documentaries title captures the resilience of the community of Paradise, California as they recover from a devastating 2018 wildfire that reduced their town to ashes. The documentary premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

"The passion and commitment of the people of Paradise, to one another and to rebuilding their community, is a reminder of the strength and resilience of the human spirit,” Howard said in a statement.

The 2018 Camp Fire consumed the town of Paradise, killed 85 people, displaced 50,000 residents and destroyed virtually all local structures. The film follows the refugees of Paradise — the families, volunteers on the frontlines of town restoration, community leaders, school and government officials and first responders — over the course of a year as they come together to rebuild amid the devastation of such a natural disaster.

The film is also a microcosmic look at the growing global repercussions of climate change through a community destroyed by one of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in U.S. history.

Rebuilding Paradise is produced by Brian Grazer, Howard, Xan Parker, Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes. The executive producer credits are shared by Michael Rosenberg, Louisa Velis, Carolyn Bernstein and Ryan Harrington.