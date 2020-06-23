Ron Jeremy Charged With Raping Three Women

Prosecutors are recommending bail at $6.6 million.

Ron Jeremy on Tuesday was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth woman.

The porn star was charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, according to the district attorney's office.

Born Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, the 67-year-old is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood, according to authorities. Hyatt allegedly sexually assaulted two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017.

Hyatt also is accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

The district attorney noted the office declined a case against Hyatt due to insufficient evidence stemming from an alleged incident in 2016.

Prosecutors are recommending bail at $6.6 million. If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.

His arraignment is Tuesday afternoon.