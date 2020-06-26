Ron Jeremy Pleads Not Guilty to Raping Three Women, Sexually Assaulting a Fourth

Ron Jeremy makes his first count appearance on June 23 after being charged with rape and sexual assault.

The 67-year-old former adult film star remains in custody, with his bail set at $6.6 million.

Ron Jeremy on Friday entered a plea of not guilty to multiple felony sex crimes, including rape.

The former adult film star is accused of raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth woman. He was charged Tuesday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

The 67-year-old remains in custody, with his bail set at $6.6 million. According to authorities, Jeremy is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood. Jeremy also allegedly sexually assaulted two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017.

Shortly after being taken into custody Tuesday, a message was posted on his official Twitter account that stated, "I am innocent of all charges. I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support."

Jeremy has been dogged by allegations of sexual assault and harassment for years. He has always maintained his innocence. If convicted as charged, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.

Jeremy's next court appearance is Aug. 31.

A request for comment from Jeremy's attorney was not returned.