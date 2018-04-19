Ron Medico, Film Editor on 'The Lady in Red' and 'Alligator,' Dies at 71

The Detroit native specialized in reality television and nature shows later in his career.

Ron Medico, a film editor who worked on reality TV series, documentaries and the features The Lady in Red and Alligator, has died. He was 71.



Medico died April 12 after suffering a heart attack in Jacksonville, Florida, his husband, Kevin Cooke, said.



Early in his career, Medico edited the gangster film The Lady in Red (1979) and the cult horror classic Alligator (1980) — two films written by John Sayles and directed by Lewis Teague — then worked on TV's Unsolved Mysteries and American Playhouse.



He also helped put together documentaries including America Remembers John F. Kennedy (1983); In Her Own Time (1985); This Is Our Home, It Is Not for Sale (1987); A Day in Their Lives: Ironworkers (2001); and It's Burlesque (2001).



Later, the low-key Medico worked on reality series like Renovation Nation, Mystery ER and Got Home Alive and nature shows like Totally Wild, Amazing Animals Videos, Blood Dolphins and Tiger Man of Africa.



Born in Detroit on Feb. 28, 1947, Medico graduated from Wayne State University and London Film School before coming to Los Angeles in 1975 to begin his career as a film editor. He retired to Jacksonville in 2013.



Survivors also include his sister, Vivian.



Donations can be made to the National Trust for Historic Preservation.



