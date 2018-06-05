Ron Meyer Lists Malibu Compound for $125 Million (Exclusive)

The NBC Universal vice chairman could set a new record for Los Angeles County.

A week after hosting a star-studded event at his Malibu estate, NBC Universal vice chairman Ron Meyer has quietly listed the same Paradise Cove property for $125 million, The Hollywood Reporter has learned from multiple sources.

The home, which is situated on a 3.07-acre lot atop a private bluff, has almost 14,000 square feet of space spread across five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The modernist estate, designed by the late architect Charles Gwathmey, features a formal gated entry, a long driveway, a pool, a tennis court and several massive lawns. The listing agents are Coldwell Banker’s Joyce Rey and Chris Cortazzo.

"It's not officially on the market, but they are entertaining offers," Rey told THR.

The house has not been officially listed on the MLS, which stands for Multiple Listing Service.

If the $125 million listing price is met, it would set a new record for Los Angeles County, eclipsing the April sale of hotelier Peter Morton’s oceanfront property in Carbon Beach to natural gas billionaire Michael S. Smith for $110 million.

Meyer’s Malibu property has also achieved a level of notoriety in the entertainment industry for the role that it played in escalating the acrid, decades-long feud between the 72-year-old Meyer and his former CAA partner Michael Ovitz.

Back in 1995, when Meyer announced that he would be leaving CAA to run Universal, Ovitz felt betrayed and was reportedly devastated. Ovitz’s anger led him to purchase the three-acre Malibu property that Ovitz knew Meyer had been eyeing. It was the final straw in their relationship. Meyer ultimately ended up with the property and Ovitz later called the move a “big, big mistake,” saying at a 2016 Live Talks Los Angeles event, “I was pissed off. I made a mistake. Shouldn’t have done what I did. I shouldn’t have bought the property.”

One Malibu-based real estate agent who does not have the listing scoffed at the $125 million price tag, saying it was trying to capitalize on the real estate records that have been set in Malibu in recent months. But another top local agent said the price wasn’t that surprising when accounting for the sizeable beach frontage and the fact that it has its own walkway and stairs that lead to a secluded beach. “And you can be at Nobu in 10 minutes,” said the agent.

Last weekend, Meyer hosted an event that was held by Chanel and the Natural Resources Defense Council with a guest list that included Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Courteney Cox, Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Meyer, Mandy Moore, Cindy Crawford and Josh Brolin.

Meyer was reportedly giving private home tours throughout the night.