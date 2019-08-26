Ron Meyer Set to Sell Paradise Cove Home For $100M

Last year, the NBC Universal vice chairman listed his Charles Gwathmey-designed home for $125 million.

NBC Universal vice chairman Ron Meyer is about to close on the sale of his Paradise Cove property for around $100 million, according to a source with knowledge of the transaction.

Once closed, the deal will rank as one of the most expensive sales in Los Angeles County history.

Last year, Meyer quietly listed the 14,000 square-foot home that is situated on a 3.07-acre lot atop a private bluff for $125 million. The modernist home that was designed by the late architect Charles Gwathmey, features a formal gated entry, a long driveway, a pool, a tennis court and several massive lawns. It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and two guest houses.

Meyer purchased the property back in 1997 at which point it was at the center of a feud between Meyer and his former CAA partner Michael Ovitz. After a falling out with his former partner, Ovitz famously snatched up the home out of spite when he learned that Meyer was interested in owning it. Ovitz later sold the property back to Meyer for $5 million.