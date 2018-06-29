Ron Perlman-Produced Hasidic Comedy 'To Dust' Nabbed by Good Deed (Exclusive)

Hungarian actor Geza Rohrig, who drew raves as the titular star of 'Son of Saul,' and Matthew Broderick play unlikely friends who embark on a macabre journey to learn about death.

Upstart distributor Good Deed Entertainment has acquired To Dust, a dark comedy from director Shawn Snyder and producer Ron Perlman.

Written by Snyder and Jason Begue, the film follows a Hasidic cantor in upstate New York who, while grieving over his wife’s recent death, forms an unlikely friendship with a biology professor. The duo then embark on a macabre journey to learn about death.

The film made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in April in the Special Screenings section, winning the Audience and Best New Narrative Director Awards.

Good Deed, the company behind Loving Vincent, will release To Dust theatrically in early 2019.

The film stars Hungarian actor Geza Rohrig, who drew raves as the titular star of Son of Saul, the 2016 Academy Award winner for best foreign language film. Matthew Broderick, who recently appeared in the third season of American Crime Story, also stars.

To Dust, which marks Snyder’s feature film debut, was produced by Ron Perlman and Josh Crook’s Wing and a Prayer, Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola’s King Bee Prods. and Scott Floyd Lochmus.

"We were immediately drawn to this film by its artful balance of dark humor and honest human commentary, not to mention Rohrig’s and Broderick’s top-notch performances," Good Deed founder and CEO Scott Donley said. "We’re excited to work with the talented filmmaking team to give To Dust the release it deserves,"

The deal was negotiated by Good Deed’s Kristin Harris and Brandon Hill, with XYZ Films and Gersh representing the filmmakers.