Ronan Farrow to Be Honored By Gretchen Carlson at Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala

Kerry Washington and John Legend have also joined as presenters for the Dec. 11 event.

Ronan Farrow, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of Catch and Kill, is set to receive the Equity in Entertainment award at The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment gala on Dec. 11.

Farrow will be presented with the honor by former Fox News anchor and journalist Gretchen Carlson. The Equity in Entertainment honor recognizes an individual who has worked against gender-based discrimination and toward greater inclusion of women and people of color in the entertainment industry.

"As journalists, we have a social responsibility to report the facts and unearth the truths," stated THR editorial director Matthew Belloni. "Ronan Farrow was, and is, instrumental to the current state of the entertainment industry. He, alongside the brave women that shared their stories, served as catalysts that will forever change all industries. We’re humbled to honor him with the Equity in Entertainment Award for his industry-shaking work uncovering abuse against women in entertainment."

Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor and producer Kerry Washington will present previously announced honoree Reese Witherspoon with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award. Additionally, John Legend will join Charlize Theron to present $1.5 million in university scholarships to high-school seniors from under-served communities in South and East Los Angeles, all of whom have taken part in THR’s Women in Entertainment mentorship program.

The Women in Entertainment breakfast gala, attended by 600 of the leading women in entertainment, coincides with the release of the special issue, on newsstands Dec. 11. Carlson, Farrow, Legend, Theron, Washington and Witherspoon will be joined by guest editor, Olivia Wilde and keynote speaker, Stacey Abrams.

Women in Entertainment is presented by Lifetime and sponsored by Loyola Marymount University in partnership with the Entertainment Industry Foundation. The breakfast will also be attended by 40 young women currently taking part in the WIE Mentorship Program, celebrating its forthcoming 10th anniversary.

Each year, the program pairs 20 high-school juniors with some of the top women in film and TV. Mentors have included Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, Imax Entertainment president Megan Colligan, and Disney TV Studios-ABC Entertainment chairman Dana Walden. More than 200 girls and 200 mentors have taken part in the program, with the mentees going on to universities including Harvard, Berkeley and UCLA, supported by $7.8 million that THR has raised in scholarships.